Prattville police searching for man missing since March

Arthur Waur Cruikshank was last seen March 26, 2023
Arthur Waur Cruikshank was last seen March 26, 2023(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for Arthur Waur Cruikshank, 39, and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to ALEA, Cruikshank is a 39-year-old white male who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Cruikshank was last seen on March 26, 2023.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Waur Cruikshank, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.

