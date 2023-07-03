Prattville police searching for man missing since March

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for Arthur Waur Cruikshank, 39, and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to ALEA, Cruikshank is a 39-year-old white male who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Cruikshank was last seen on March 26, 2023.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Arthur Waur Cruikshank, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.

