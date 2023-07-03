Advertise
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

