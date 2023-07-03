String of Montgomery shootings leave 7 injured on Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three separate shootings in Montgomery on Sunday left seven people injured.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, on Sunday at about 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, MPD and fire medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway about a subject shot. Authorities located two victims, an adult male and a female, who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. MPD also stated that a third victim, an adult male, responded by personal vehicle to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD determined that the initial shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle. No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Approximately 10 minutes later, at 2:55 a.m. MPD stated that police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Promenade Blvd. in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located that sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while in a vehicle near Haskell Drive on the Eastern Blvd.

No arrests have been made, and no further information is available regarding this shooting.

According to MPD, the third shooting took place at about 3:36 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block of Wiley Road in reference to a subject shot. An adult male victim was located who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, two more victims related to this incident, an adult male and female, responded to a local hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made. There is no further information available for release at this time.

