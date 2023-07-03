Advertise
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder

Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connecting to a homicide case from Saturday afternoon.

Kendarius Jaquan Coley, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Coley is suspected in shooting death of 18-year-old Mar’Dresha Stovall. Police say it happened in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard.

No motive was released.

The charge on the jail website indicates Stovall was in a vehicle and was shot from outside.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

