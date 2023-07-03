Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connecting to a homicide case from Saturday afternoon.

Kendarius Jaquan Coley, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Coley is suspected in shooting death of 18-year-old Mar’Dresha Stovall. Police say it happened in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard.

No motive was released.

The charge on the jail website indicates Stovall was in a vehicle and was shot from outside.

