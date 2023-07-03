Thousands without power across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Storms moving across Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening have left thousands of residents without electricity.

As of 7 p.m., Alabama Power reported 8,700 customers across central Alabama without service, though crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to those affected.

Alabama Power outages include:

Montgomery County – 8,000 customers

Wilcox County - 340 customers

Lowndes County - 110 customers

Fewer outages exist in Elmore and Autauga counties.

Dixie Electric Cooperative reported scattered outages in its service area, according to its outage map.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative reported several hundred outages in its service area, according to its outage map.

