Thousands without power across central Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Storms moving across Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening have left thousands of residents without electricity.

As of 7 p.m., Alabama Power reported 8,700 customers across central Alabama without service, though crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to those affected.

Alabama Power outages include:

  • Montgomery County – 8,000 customers
  • Wilcox County - 340 customers
  • Lowndes County - 110 customers
  • Fewer outages exist in Elmore and Autauga counties.

Dixie Electric Cooperative reported scattered outages in its service area, according to its outage map.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative reported several hundred outages in its service area, according to its outage map.

