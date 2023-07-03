Advertise
A very summer-like pattern settles in ahead of Independence Day

Heat and humidity are still easy to come by, but more of you will see thunderstorms form each day
First Alert 12: Latest on evening rain/storms. Plus, what you can expect heat/humidity wise through the 4th of July.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After several days of warmer than normal temperatures and high humidity, we luckily will see a small drop in the heat... that is all thanks to multiple opportunities for rain and storms each and every afternoon for the next week or so. Coverage each day will near 40-50%; that will allow temperatures to lower a bit, with more seasonable low and mid 90s expected Monday and Tuesday.

Consistent lower 90s are then forecast starting Wednesday. If rain does not occur on any given day this week in your city, expect highs to be a touch hotter than our current forecast displays - the wetter the forecast (and ground) stays, the less likely we are to see heat creep back up!

Even as temperatures come down a touch, heat index values will likely remain above 100 degrees through most of this week. That’s because the humidity will remain elevated. Any time you get a high temperature of 90 or above paired with high humidity it usually results in heat indices at or above 100 degrees.

It will still be a good idea to keep heat safety tips in mind. Heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, will be possible to even likely depending on how you prepare. There are some things you can do when heat of this magnitude threatens Central Alabama. These include:

  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Drink plenty of water and electrolytes
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine during the day
  • Seek A/C or shade as often as possible if outdoors
  • Check on neighbors and family members, especially children and the elderly
  • Make sure your A/C system is functioning properly
  • Keep animals indoors with plenty of available water
  • Watch for signs of heat-related illness

The overnight won’t offer much relief from the heat as lows will likely stay up in the middle to perhaps even upper 70s. This means A/C units will get little, if any, breaks depending on what temperature your thermostat is set to. It also means those without adequate ways to stay cool won’t get much relief at night.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

