Biscuits drop series finale to Blue Wahoos, 9-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (39-36) had a chance to win the series on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (44-30) overpowered the Butter and Blue to split the series by a score of 9-0.

Victor Muñoz (6-4) and Jonathan Bermudez (2-2) had strong openings on the mound tonight, with neither surrendering a hit until the third inning. Bermudez had eight strikeouts while Muñoz held a no-hitter going into the fifth inning.

The hitless drought ended for the Blue Wahoos when Griffin Conine sent a solo-home run over the center field wall to put the first run on the board. Two at-bats later, Jan Mercado recorded an RBI-single on a pop-up into left field, giving the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 advantage in the top of the inning.

Troy Johnston recorded the second leadoff home run for Pensacola in the sixth inning with a missile to the fans behind right field, extending the lead to three runs. The Blue Wahoos capitalized on another scoring opportunity in the next inning with a two-run single from Johnston to make the score 5-0.

Bermudez finished the evening with two hits allowed during a shutout performance that featured 11 strikeouts. The lefty significantly increased his strikeout total on the season, as he entered the game with only 31 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched.

The game became even more one-sided in the top of the eighth after Troy Johnston hit an RBI-single into right field, but it was a three-run double from Nasim Nunez that blew the game open as the Biscuits faced a 9-0 deficit entering the final inning.

Montgomery was unable to rally, as Josan Mendez retired the first three batters faced to close the game and split the series. Bermudez earned the win while Muñoz recorded the loss, and the Butter and Blue matched their season-low in hits with two on the night.

The Biscuits hit the road to play the series-opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, July 4 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Cole Wilcox (2-6) for Montgomery against Scott Blewett (3-3) for Mississippi.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil’ Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

