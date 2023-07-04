Gold Star families serve as grand marshals for Prattville parade

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a special salute to two Prattville natives and their families this Independence Day.

Sgt. Carlos Pernell and Pfc. Stephen Bicknell died serving in Iraq 17 years ago. Their families served as grand marshals for this year’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Both men left behind loving families who say they will never forget the impact they had on their lives. His sister, Leatricia Motley, described him as a “family man,” “loving person” and the “life of the party.”

“He was a family man. He was loving person. a needy brother. But overall, he was a good guy,” said Motley.

Their families say they are grateful their community continues to remember their sacrifice.

“It’s such a blessing for them to honor here,” Motley said. “It makes us feel so grateful that they are still remembering him and what he did for this country,”

“I really appreciate what Prattville did for him. Prattville really looked out for him,” said his father, Eugene Pernell. “They got him on the billboards and everything around here, and it make us feel so proud that they have him up like that. They still remember him and everything, so I’m really proud of what they’re doing for him.”

