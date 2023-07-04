Advertise
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were informed about a walk-in at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon. They learned that a juvenile male had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are trying to determine where it happened.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was released.

