Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were informed about a walk-in at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon. They learned that a juvenile male had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are trying to determine where it happened.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was released.

