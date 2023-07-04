Former foster parent charged with sexual abuse gets bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on June 29 on multiple sexual abuse charges and has received bond.

Patrick Streeter, 34 was charged with:

Sex Offense - Foster parent engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years

Sexual Torture - Sexual Abuse using inanimate object

Two Counts of Sex Offense - Sodomy - With a Boy - Strong Arm

According to an unnamed source with the Madison County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association, Streeter was a foster parent in Madison County. According to the unnamed source, Streeter was very active but left the county in 2020.

Streeter was brought back from Baldwin County by the Huntsville Police Department’s Extradition Officer, officials say. Currently, investigators have two victims.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the charges Streeter is facing are from a 2020 incident. A victim came forward with information to HPD’s Special Victims Unit.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources would not comment on the arrest “due to confidentiality laws.”

Weatherly Heights Baptist Church officials have informed us that Streeter is a former minister at their church and that he does not work there now. They have not provided any other comment about the situation.

Pam Clasgens with the National Children Advocacy Center told WAFF 48 News that child sexual abusers are often hidden in plain sight.

“What we know is that abuse occurs in lots of different places, lots of different ways,” Clasgens said. “It’s usually somebody that the child knows and very often someone the family knows and it can occur in really almost anywhere adults have access to kids.”

Clasgens added that unfortunately, child sexual abuse is all too common, but there are some things to look out for that could show signs of abuse.

“A change in their behavior so maybe their grades are dropping, maybe they were an A/B student and they’re not anymore,” Clasgens said. “Or they seem uncomfortable in a particular situation or around a certain person.”

As of July 4, Streeter is no longer in Madison County Jail and his bond has become reduced of no bond from $190,000. He is due back in court on July 19 for a felony examination. As a condition of the reduced bond, Streeter must not have any contact with his alleged victims.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say there is a possibility for more charges to come. This story will be updated once there is more information.

