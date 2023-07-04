Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater is gearing up for its grand opening on Friday!

The 120-acre state-of-the-art outdoor adventure center is holding a grand opening festival from July 7th through the 9th. The festival includes whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5k fun run, a national kayaking competition, live music performances and more.

WSFA 12 News will be LIVE on grand opening day to bring you all the sights and sounds from the event.

“Montgomery Whitewater is immensely grateful for the support of our area business and elected leadership,” said Montgomery Whitewater Chief Executive Officer Dave Hepp. “We are honored to join this community and look forward to welcoming their employees and playing an important role in their recruiting and retention strategy.”

Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening events sponsored by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama are free to attend, but whitewater activities must be purchased online in advance or in person at the park. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, please visit www.montgomerywhitewater.com.

The park will not be operated by the city. Southern Whitewater Development Group will operate it. The project was designed by S2O Design and Engineering, based out of Colorado.

