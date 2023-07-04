Scattered storms possible for the 4th and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer pattern is here to stay... that means daily chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs generally in the lower 90s will continue for the foreseeable future across all of Alabama. So far, the amount of rain we have seen form on radar is not widespread, and we don’t anticipated it to get that wet - there will be areas of scattered activity to track for the rest of the afternoon and evening, so keep your First Alert weather app close by to track interactive radar.

It will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

Any activities and plans you have this afternoon or evening could be impacted by showers and storms, some of which could bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind. If not, it will just be hot and humid with highs seasonably in the 90s.

I’d be willing to bet most of the rain that develops would be in the fizzling out phase by the time the fireworks shows get here. To be safe, though, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take rain gear with you this evening!

Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that do form today could become strong to marginally severe and produce isolated wind damage and small hail. That will actually hold true for tomorrow as well. Tomorrow’s rain and storm chance will come up to 60%. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through early next week. Each day will be different in terms of who gets wet and who sees the most rain. However, we have a 40-60% chance of rain every day.

Rain and storms are expected each day this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the risk of strong and severe storms comes down starting Thursday. Most storms we see Thursday and beyond should be the general summertime variety with lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

With the chance of rain and storms remaining pretty consistent, there won’t be much fluctuation in daily temperatures. I’d expect highs to be near or just above 90 degrees each afternoon before any storms arrive and cool you off.

Most days will be right at normal for this time of year. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight temperatures will be steady in the lower to middle 70s with minimal change from day to day. This is exactly what you’d expect to see this time of year in Alabama, right?

