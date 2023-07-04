Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook
String of Montgomery shootings leave 7 injured on Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday...
Woman killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Wednesday

Latest News

Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday