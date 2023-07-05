Advertise
2 Montgomery house fires under investigation

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two homes were damaged on Tuesday in separate fires, according to Montgomery Fire Rescue.

MFR said the first fire happened at 10:56 a.m. in the area of Endicott Drive, not far from Woodley Road. When firefighters arrived to the home, heavy smoke was visible. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The chaplain was contacted to assist the residents, MFR added.

The second fire happened around 9:36 p.m. around Champion Street, located not far from Lower Wetumpka Road. MFR said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the single-story structure when firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could affect neighboring properties.

MFR searched both properties but found no one inside at either location. There were also no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians.

