Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1 million, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office confirmed Wednesday. The amount is the maximum amount allowable under state law.

Deputy Johnson and his colleague, Deputy Chris Poole, were each hit by gunfire as they encountered a suspect who was driving a stolen car in rural Bibb County on June 29, 2022. Poole survived, but Johnson died from his injuries the day after the shooting.

The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge Friday morning. 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. (WBRC)

The suspect, Austin Patrick Hall, was captured after an extensive manhunt that lasted more than 16 hours. On June 16, nearly a year after the deadly encounter, Hall was indicted on three counts of capital murder for Johnson’s death, one count of attempted murder, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

“Fundamental flaws in Alabama law granting correctional incentive ‘good time’ to inmates failed Deputy Johnson and his family,” Ivey said in announcing the settlement. “On January 9, I issued an executive order to halt the deficiencies in correctional good time that allowed inmates reduced prison sentences and early release despite records of violent behavior and escape.”

The settlement addresses allegations concerning the circumstances that led to Johnson’s death, particularly the release of Hall prior to the murder, said Birmingham attorney Tommy James, who represents the Johnson Estate.

James noted that Hall is a felon with an extensive criminal record spanning at least 46 charges and multiple imprisonments.

“Deputy Johnson was more than a law enforcement officer; he was a devoted public servant and a true hero, and we will never forget his sacrifice,” James explained. “His tragic death is a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day.”

Ivey signed into law SB1 in early April, codifying reforms to correctional good time “to ensure that convicted felons no longer access loopholes in the law to threaten law enforcement and the public,” the governor said.

“Alabama stands behind our law enforcement personnel and we must do all we can to ensure they are afforded every protection under the law to safely do their jobs,” the governor added.

Hall is still awaiting trial.

“Now that this settlement has been reached, Deputy Johnson’s family can focus on the criminal case against Austin Patrick Hall,” James said. “They are hoping for swift and severe justice.”

“Brad’s family is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support they have received from citizens throughout the state and across the country, and ask for continued thoughts and prayers,” James added.

Attorney’s fees will be paid out of the $1 million settlement.

