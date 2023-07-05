Fireworks and Demo Derby at MMS this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Motor Speedway is back in action this weekend with a few special twists, like a firework show and demolition derby.

In addition to the demolition derby, race fans can catch the always exciting Street Stock class in a 30-lap feature as well as the Late Model Sportsman class in a 35-lap feature. But wait, there’s more! There will also be a special 30-minute Enduro race and sled race held on Saturday night.

The pit gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th, and grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. Qualifying is set to go at 6 p.m. and the features will begin at & p.m.

Admission for adults is $15, seniors and military $10, kids 6-12 $5, and kids 5 and under get in free.

