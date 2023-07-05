Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fireworks and Demo Derby at MMS this weekend

Montgomery Motor Speedway
Montgomery Motor Speedway(Montgomery motor Speedway)
By James Hayes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Motor Speedway is back in action this weekend with a few special twists, like a firework show and demolition derby.

In addition to the demolition derby, race fans can catch the always exciting Street Stock class in a 30-lap feature as well as the Late Model Sportsman class in a 35-lap feature. But wait, there’s more! There will also be a special 30-minute Enduro race and sled race held on Saturday night.

The pit gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th, and grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. Qualifying is set to go at 6 p.m. and the features will begin at & p.m.

Admission for adults is $15, seniors and military $10, kids 6-12 $5, and kids 5 and under get in free.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Latest News

FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 03: Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1, and...
British GP next up for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Police say the victim suffered a “critical” stab wound near his collarbone area during a fight...
GRAPHIC: Soccer fan stabbed, critically injured in fight at stadium
The Mississippi Braves beat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-0 in the series opener at Trustmark Park...
Biscuits lose series opener against M-Braves, 4-0