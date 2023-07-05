Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor has finalized his funeral arrangements.

According to the family, a viewing will take place Sunday at E.G. Cummings Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. inside Frazer Church.

The Montgomery Police Department announced Taylor’s sudden death on Friday. He died just 10 days before his 29th birthday.

In 2017, Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash. The crash left him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally.

Following the crash, the Montgomery community rallied around Taylor and his family holding parades, raising money for special equipment to support him and even establishing a trust fund in his name.

It’s unclear what caused Taylor’s death.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
PODCAST: Search continues for daughter missing since 2018
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man
Newest Montgomery Chick-fil-a opening Thursday
Whitewater Grand Opening Festival happening this weekend