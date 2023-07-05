Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor has finalized his funeral arrangements.

According to the family, a viewing will take place Sunday at E.G. Cummings Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. inside Frazer Church.

The Montgomery Police Department announced Taylor’s sudden death on Friday. He died just 10 days before his 29th birthday.

In 2017, Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash. The crash left him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally.

Following the crash, the Montgomery community rallied around Taylor and his family holding parades, raising money for special equipment to support him and even establishing a trust fund in his name.

It’s unclear what caused Taylor’s death.

