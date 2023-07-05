Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - For those who want to experience the outdoors with some of the comforts of the indoors, glamping may be your option!

The Alabama State Parks System has partnered with Timberline Glamping to provide guests another option to traditional camping. Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.

Five of the state’s parks will feature the glamping option. Those parks include Wind Creek, Cheaha, Monte Sano, Lake Guntersville and Chewacla.

Alabama’s 21 state parks offer various overnight accommodations, including resort-style lodging, picturesque cabins and chalets, modern RV hook-ups and primitive camping. The park system said that adding glamping provides another option for guests looking for a combination of rustic and luxury.

“Our goal is to make every guest have a memorable stay at an Alabama State Park,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, “and the new glamping sites definitely deliver a memorable experience. We’ve been careful and thoughtful about the best parks to offer glamping, and it’s exciting to see this new amenity expand from one to five parks in such a short time. This has been a fantastic addition to our state parks.”

To reserve glamping at Alabama State Parks, visit the Timberline Glamping website, timberlineglamping.com. Information on glamping at each of the five state parks where it’s available is also available online.

