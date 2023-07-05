Advertise
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim

Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A good son, that is how family members describe a 21-year-old man who died following a swimming incident at Oak Mountain state park.

Jeremy Bartalez was a son and nephew leaves a lasting impact on his loving family.

His family said he had just turned 21 the past Saturday and was at Oak Mountain State Park celebrating with a few of his family members and his longtime girlfriend.

What started out as a fun day at the beach ended tragically for Jeremy Bartalez’s family.

Bartalez’s uncle, Octavio Roca, rushed to the hospital after a heartbreaking call from his wife.

“He was a good boy, a good son, very very sweet like his father, my brother,” Roca said. “I was at the hospital; I saw him when he passed away.”

Bartalez is from Peru and came to the United States about seven months ago.

“He came to this great country with goals and chasing a better life,” Roca said.

Roca has lived in the U.S., for about 22 years, and when Bartalez moved, he lived with him for a few weeks.

“Every weekend here at my house, we would have lunch, and after lunch we used to play volleyball,” Roca said. “He doesn’t know about volleyball much, so we joked a lot with him.”

Bartalez loved his family, he talked to his parents everyday. His last time seeing them was seven months ago before he left Peru.

“Sometimes the men, we are strong, and our hearts are strong. We don’t say how we feel but now I can say how much I loved him.

His family thanks the doctors at Shelby Baptist for their fight and hard work.

They are now working on reuniting him with his mom and dad back home in Peru.

