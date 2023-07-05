Jim Wells named to ABCA Hall of Fame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Alabama baseball coach Jim Wells will take his place among the greatest names in baseball coaching history.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Wells was selected to the 2024 class of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, joining a class that includes former Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall, former Miami head coach Jim Morris, and 7 others.

Wells, who began his head coaching career at Northwestern State (1990-94), served as the head coach for the Crimson Tide baseball team from 1995-2009. During that time, he compiled 625-322 record across his 15 seasons at the Capstone, including 259 SEC wins, making him the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Among the accomplishments at Alabama for Wells includes leading the Tide to three College World Series appearances (1996, 1997, 1999) and 12 NCAA Regional berths. Wells is also credited for coaching Alabama to three SEC Western Division titles (1996, 2002, 2006), two SEC regular season crowns (1996, 2006) and six SEC Tournament championships (1995-97, 1999, 2002-03), with the tournament titles tied with LSU’s Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri for most all-time in the conference.

Wells was also named SEC Coach of the Year two times in 1996 and 2002.

To read more about Wells and the other ABCA Hall of Fame Class of 2024 selections, you can visit the ABCA website by clicking here.

