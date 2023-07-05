Advertise
July 4 multi-vehicle crash claims life of Dothan man

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road...
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 in front of Holiday Fireworks in Dothan and near Becky Road are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 P.M. Tuesday, July 4, has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

Patrick Lynn Granger, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Nissan Frontier he was driving struck the 1992 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Travis David Brannon, 36, of Graceville, Fla.

After the initial collision, the Chevrolet pickup struck the 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Amanda Campbell Korey, 41, of Dothan.

Granger was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet 2500 were transported to a local area hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near Becky Road, approximately one mile south of Dothan, in Houston County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

