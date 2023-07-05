Advertise
Lowndes County crash claims White Hall man’s life

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a White Hall man Wednesday afternoon.

According to ALEA, at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 56-year-old man from White Hall. The man was fatally injured when the 2004 Cadillac DeVille he was driving left the roadway, and struck a tree and a guardrail before overturning.

ALEA added that the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 109-mile marker, roughly three miles east of White Hall in Lowndes County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

