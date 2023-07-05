Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms

Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person stealing personal items from laundry rooms.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department shared photos of a man they say is stealing women’s underwear from area laundry rooms.

Authorities said the suspect has committed over 25 thefts from laundry rooms on different floors at the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments.

“The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear,” a police spokesperson said. “He has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items and was last seen in the building in June.”

Anyone with more information on the man’s identity has been urged to contact officers at 303-987-7243.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Latest News

Lowndes County crash claims White Hall man’s life
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say
An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into...
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit