Montgomery hosts Fourth of July celebration at Riverfront Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions across the country celebrated Independence Day in their own ways. Many people spent time on the water, cooking on the grill and, of course, lighting off fireworks.

For those in the River Region who didn’t have a celebration to attend, Riverfront Park had a celebration for everyone. It was put on by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

“We put it on for the city so everyone would have somewhere to go for the fourth of July,” said Montgomery’s city events manager, Cathy Shuford.The four-hour event that started at 5 p.m. had food trucks, play escapes for the kids, and live music.

Montgomery's events manager spoke with WSFA 12 News at the Fourth of July celebration.

The two local entertainers were Yung Vokalz and the Park Band from Troy. Tucker

“It’s always a great town. We always have great shows here. So we’re definitely very excited to be a part of Fourth of July,” said the Park Band’s Tucker Park.

Two band members talked with WSFA 12 News at Montgomery's Fourth of July celebration.

According to the city’s Cultural Affairs Department, Tuesday’s Independence Day celebration had double the number of fireworks than last year’s celebration.

