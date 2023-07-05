No major changes to the forecast for the next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer pattern we’ve had for the last few days is here to stay... there will be pretty solid daily chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs generally in the lower 90s across central and south Alabama. That includes today. There will be a good helping of afternoon and evening showers and storms like we saw yesterday. If you dodge the rain it will be hot, muggy and partly to mostly cloudy; highs will again rise into the lower 90s for most.

Scattered showers and storms will develop today. (WSFA 12 News)

Like yesterday, any storms that do form today could become strong to marginally severe and produce isolated wind damage and small hail. There’s a level 1-of-4 risk for severe weather across the entirety of the region.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through at least the midway point of next week. Each day will be different in terms of who gets wet and who sees the most rain. However, we have a 40-60% chance of rain virtually every day.

The one day with a lower chance of rain and storms is Saturday. Right now it looks like there will be a little less in the way of rain on Saturday, so we’ve nudged the chance downwards to 30%.

Some good news is the risk of strong and severe storms comes down to near zero after today. Most storms we see tomorrow and beyond should be the general summertime variety with lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s each day with scattered showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

With the chance of rain and storms remaining pretty consistent, there won’t be much fluctuation in daily temperatures. I’d expect highs to be in the lower 90s each afternoon before any storms arrive and cool you off.

Once the mugginess is factored into the equation, it will feel a bit hotter. Daytime heat indices outside of any rain or storms will peak around or just above 100 degrees. Not the extreme heat that was seen over the weekend, but still very hot.

Overnight temperatures will also be consistent through next week in the lower to middle 70s. This is exactly what you’d expect to see this time of year in Alabama, right?

