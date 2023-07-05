Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

OSHA fines Troy saw mill over worker’s death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine for Rex Lumber over a...
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine for Rex Lumber over a worker's death at its Troy facility.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal investigation into a saw mill in Troy says the company is to blame for the death of one of its workers.

A new report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a worker at Rex Lumber’s Troy facility was killed in December 2022 when he was crushed by heavy machinery. The investigation determined the 20-year-old employee was part of a six-member crew trying to clear a jammed roller when stored energy caused the infeed unit to close on him.

OSHA claims the company failed to follow the proper safety standards, and it’s not the first time. Rex Lumber owns saw mills in multiple states. OSHA says they have been cited 19 times for various violations since 2013, with some of those due to serious injuries in the workplace.

As a result of its investigation in Troy, OSHA has proposed $184,385 in penalties for the company. The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

“Rex Lumber’s failure to comply with well-known safety requirements led to the death of a worker and put others at serious risk of harm,” said OSHA area office director Jose Gonzalez in Mobile. “Safety standards exist to protect workers from the hazards of moving machinery and when followed, they can save lives.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Rex Lumber for comment but have not heard back.

Rex Lumber broke ground on its Troy location in 2018.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Latest News

New Businesses, homes coming to Troy
Insurance agents seeing more claims related to lightning
Fireworks and Demo Derby at Montgomery Motor speedway this weekend
Overcoming Poverty: Barely getting by in Alabama