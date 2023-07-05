Overcoming Poverty: Alabamians holding multiple jobs to survive

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of your fellow Alabamians hold multiple jobs to make ends meet. Janet Strouse is among them.

Janet Strouse works at the Elmore County Food Pantry to help provide meals to hungry families.

“I actually used to be a client here before I started working here to make ends meet,” Janet said.

The food bank is Janet’s second job. She describes what life was like before taking on extra work.

“I would go to my daughter’s house to eat because I couldn’t afford to buy a meal for myself, you know,” Janet said.

Even with two jobs, Janet has to watch what she spends.

“I’m going to pay my power bill and the water bill after I leave here. And it was due five days ago,” Janet said. “You know, but I had to wait till I got paid.

According to data from the census bureau, multiple job holding has become more prevalent in the U.S. economy over the past two decades.

“There are people out there that have to choose between eating and buying their medication,” Kathy Hall said.

Kathy runs the Elmore County food pantry. It’s one of three jobs she does.

“I work so many jobs because my husband’s not able to work. He has a heart patient. So, I do what has to be done to take care of our family,” Kathy said.

Between her three jobs, Kathy works 80 hours a week.

“There are days that I leave here and I’m exhausted and don’t want to go to work. But I know that in the end, it has to be done,” Kathy added.

Kathy and Janet say it can be taxing both physically and emotionally, but they do what they have to do.

“I’ll continue to do what I can, and we, you know, we’ll continue to push through,” Kathy added.

Both women say one of the hardest parts is being unable to afford items their children and grandchildren want. But, despite their own needs, they find their work rewarding, serving others who have even less than they do.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 400,000 Americans work multiple jobs. Women hold multiple jobs at a higher rate than men.

