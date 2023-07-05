Overcoming Poverty: Fast facts about Alabama’s poverty rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are some quick facts about Alabama’s poverty rates, as pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

1. Percent of people in Alabama living in poverty: 16.1% (circa 2021)

Alabama’s poverty rate is 4.5% higher than the national poverty rate of 11.6% (c. 2021)

2. Alabama’s Per Capita Income: $30,458 (c. 2021)

Alabama’s PCI is $7,180 less than the national PCI of $37,638, or 80.92% of the national PCI (c. 2021)

3. Alabama’s Median Household Income: $54,943 (c. 2021)

Alabama’s MHI is $14,078 less than the national MHI of $69,021, or 79.57% of the national MHI (c. 2021)

4. Percent of people ages 65 & under in Alabama living without health insurance: 11.8% (c. 2021)

This rate is 2.0% higher than the national rate of 9.8% (c. 2021)

5. Percent of people ages 25 & up in Alabama who’ve graduated high school or higher: 87.4% (c. 2021)

This rate is 1.5% lower than the national rate of 88.9% (c. 2021)

6. Percent of people ages 25 & up in Alabama with a Bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.7% (c. 2021)

This rate is 7.0% lower than the national rate of 33.7% (c. 2021)

7. Number/percentage of people in Alabama living in homelessness: 3,752/0.07% (c. 2022)

This percentage is 0.23% *less* than the national rate of 0.3% (c. 2022)

8. Percentage of housing units in Alabama that are owner-occupied: 69.4% (c. 2021)

This rate is 4.8% higher than the national percentage of 64.6%

While the Owner-Occupied Housing Unit Rate is slightly higher in Alabama, the median value of OOHUs in Alabama ($157,100) is just 64.15% of the national median value of OOHUs ($244,900) (c. 2021)

The difference between median OOHU value in Alabama vs. its national equivalent is also noteworthy because the 35.85% gap in that metric is significantly bigger than the roughly 20% gaps between AL & US PCIs & MHIs (the data from points 2 & 3). So not only are Alabama’s OOHUs worth statistically less than their national counterparts, the AL OOHUs are also worth less relative to the owners’ incomes than the national counterparts and represent relatively smaller financial assets.

9. Poverty Rates in Alabama Counties & in the Black Belt: (c. 2021)

For the purposes of this fact sheet, we are enumerating 17 counties as comprising the Black Belt. Different sources have counted it up differently, ranging anywhere from making up just 11 counties to a high-end count of 25 counties.

The following 17 counties make up the core of most every list of the Black Belt and are what we will use when referring to the Black Belt in this fact sheet: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, & Wilcox counties.

32 of Alabama’s 67 counties (47.76%) are among the 25% of the nation’s counties with the highest rates of poverty. All but one Black Belt county – Crenshaw – fall at or below this line.

12 of Alabama’s 67 counties (17.91%) are among the 10% of the nation’s counties with the highest rates of poverty. Nine of those 12 are Black Belt counties; the other three are often considered Black Belt counties in other lists/assessments of the region.

Two of Alabama’s 67 counties (2.99%) are among the 1% of the nation’s counties with the highest rate of poverty, Perry County with a poverty rate of 35.7% & Greene County with a poverty rate of 39.8%.

