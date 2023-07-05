Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Victor Wembanyama, one of the most-hyped pro basketball prospects in years, will take the court for the first time as a member of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday vs. the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas.
According to a media release, ticket prices for the 7′4″ teenager’s debut are soaring. On the last-minute ticket website and app Gametime, the lowest price for an all-day ticket is currently $128 for general admission, before taxes and fees.
A pair of seats eight rows from the court are selling for over $500 each. A “flash deal” on seats in the fourth row is listed at $661 each.
The 19-year-old star from France was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
