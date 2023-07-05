Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured

Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Fourth of July shooting that occurred on the interstate, injuring one man.

According to officials, deputies responded to reports of a person shot near mile maker 16 on Interstate 85 Northbound. Upon arrival, they observed a Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road with a passenger in the back suffering from gunshot wounds and two adults, male and female, standing outside of the vehicle.

Deputies assisted the man in the backseat with his injuries, and the others were detained.

It was determined that the woman driving, Renee Savage of Prattville, Alabama, was hit in the head with an object by the male passenger, Roderick Hurst of Stockbridge, Georgia.

Law enforcement says the car was in motion as the fight continued, and at some point, Savage shot a gun, striking Hurst multiple times.

After shooting Hurst, Savage provided aid to him until deputies arrived. The second male at the scene was only a witness and was not involved in the incident.

Hurst was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no charges have been determined. This case still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
PODCAST: Search continues for daughter missing since 2018

Latest News

Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
New “Prattville Kindergarten School” will keep the same name.
New ‘Prattville Kindergarten School’ will keep the same name
Morning Smile: Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks
Council on Substance Abuse hosts teen wellness workshops
Saharan dust has remained minimal across the Atlantic so far this summer.
It’s the time of year when Saharan dust travels across the Atlantic Ocean