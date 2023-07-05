Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Fourth of July shooting that occurred on the interstate, injuring one man.

According to officials, deputies responded to reports of a person shot near mile maker 16 on Interstate 85 Northbound. Upon arrival, they observed a Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road with a passenger in the back suffering from gunshot wounds and two adults, male and female, standing outside of the vehicle.

Deputies assisted the man in the backseat with his injuries, and the others were detained.

It was determined that the woman driving, Renee Savage of Prattville, Alabama, was hit in the head with an object by the male passenger, Roderick Hurst of Stockbridge, Georgia.

Law enforcement says the car was in motion as the fight continued, and at some point, Savage shot a gun, striking Hurst multiple times.

After shooting Hurst, Savage provided aid to him until deputies arrived. The second male at the scene was only a witness and was not involved in the incident.

Hurst was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no charges have been determined. This case still remains under investigation.

