Troy’s growth continues, three new medical buildings break ground

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Troy recently broke ground on three new medical buildings. Two pediatric care facilities are being built near J.H. Witherington Drive and South Dozier Trail.

“They normally don’t build these unless there is a demand,” said Troy Mayor Jason Reeves.

A dental office also broke ground near Starbucks on Highway 231.

These medical offices won’t just serve the town but the region.

“I think there is a regional aspect. I think more and more, you know, where several years ago people within a 15-mile radius would come to Troy were seeing that expand,” said Reeves.

Stone Martin Builders, one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is building their first community in the City of Troy.

Representatives of the company say that people are coming to Troy for employment opportunities at Troy University, Kimber, and Lockheed Martin, along with first-time home buyers and former residents moving back.

“Troy is constantly growing. The university is constantly bringing in new families,” said Stone Martin representative Sharon Langford

