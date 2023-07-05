You could win $500 in the Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A statewide photo competition is giving Alabamians a chance to win $500 by showing off their city.

According to Alabama’s Big 10 Mayors, residents in and around the state’s 10 biggest cities can submit a photo by messaging their Facebook page. The page will then share the photos and the one with the most likes will be declared the winner.

The winner, according to Alabama Big 10 Mayors, will receive a $500 Visa gift card and recognition as the winner on the platform.

Cities included in the Alabama Big 10 Mayors organization are Auburn, Birmingham, Decatur, Dothan, Hoover, Huntsville, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa.

For more information about Alabama Big 10 Mayors or the photo contest, visit this link.

