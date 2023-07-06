Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
PODCAST: Search continues for daughter missing since 2018

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin’s strategy
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there