After fire, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns boaters about safety

Shelby County boat fire prompts new safety warnings
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a new safety warning following a boat fire. That warning is to make sure you have the required safety equipment and take the necessary precautions for a safe boating experience.

On June 24, Shelby County’s Marine Patrol unit was called to a boat fire where the passengers were forced to jump in the water.

Six adults and two children were rescued. Deputies said a mechanical issue caused the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured and deputies were able to extinguish the fire.

If the marine patrol unit wasn’t close by, the incident could have been much worse.

That’s why the sheriff’s office wants to remind folks that Alabama state law requires you to carry life jackets, throwable flotation devices, a fire extinguisher and some sort of signal device like horn or whistle for your own safety.

Cody Childress, a marine patrol deputy, said the lake can be a good time, but it can also be dangerous.

“It’s water and it’s a lot of water, the marine patrol’s goal is to keep everyone safe and make sure that everyone is acting safely,” Childress said.

Another big safety tip from the sheriff’s office: always check the weather because weather can change rapidly and that can change the environment of any waterway.

