ALDOT to install new traffic signal in Pike Road

The installation is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 12.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 110 and Marler Road in Pike Road.

ALDOT says the installation is expected to begin on Sunday, July 9. Lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. while work is being performed.

The installation is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 12. ALDOT stated that once the signal is operational, it will be in flashing mode for seven days, per standard practice. It will be fully operational on July 19.

“The installation of a new traffic signal will provide considerable relief for one of Pike Road’s high-traffic intersections, alleviating congestion and improving safety at the intersection of Vaughn and Marler Roads. We appreciate our partners at ALDOT for working with the town to improve traffic flow at this essential corridor,” said Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

