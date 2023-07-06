Autauga County police pursuit ends in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pursuit that began on I-65 in Autauga County came to an end in Montgomery on Perry Hill Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Thursday around 1:30 p.m., Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the pursuit of a 2021 GMC Yukon on Interstate 85 in Montgomery County. The pursuit initially began in Autauga County on Interstate 65 but eventually ended when the 2021 GMC Yukon crashed into another vehicle on Perry Hill Road.

ALEA stated that a short foot pursuit ensued after the crash, but the driver was eventually taken into police custody. The driver has been identified as Theodric R. Collins, 35, of Pike Road.

Collins was arrested and charged with Felony attempting to allude by ALEA Special Agents. Collins also had multiple warrants for his arrest and was placed in the Montgomery County Jail.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department assisted in the pursuit. MPD investigated the traffic crash.

No further information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.