Biscuits blank M-Braves, 6-0

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (40-37) flipped the script on the Mississippi Braves (38-38) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park by recording their seventh shutout win of the season by a score of 6-0.

Montgomery jumped out to a quick first inning lead against Scott Blewett (3-4) and the Braves, starting with Ronny Simon stealing home to put the first run on the board. Mason Auer doubled in the next at-bat and brought in his 21st RBI of the season. Tristan Peters then followed with an RBI-single into right field to put the Biscuits ahead 3-0 going into the second.

Junior Caminero added another run to the lead in the second inning despite grounding out to Cade Bunnell at first base, as Gionti Turner was able reach the plate in time to make the score 4-0.

Logan Workman (1-1) shined once again on the mound for Montgomery, allowing only three hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts in five shutout innings. The righty now has a shutout streak of eight innings, which is only 3.2 innings away from tying Sean Hunley’s team-long of 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

The fifth inning would contain the last two runs of the ballgame as Logan Driscoll recorded an RBI-triple and advanced to the plate off a wild pitch from Blewett to make the score 6-0 for the Butter and Blue.

Workman earned the win while Blewett recorded the loss despite recording seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. The Braves used five pitchers that combined for 17 strikeouts, but nine hits, four RBIs, and three steals were enough for the Biscuits to secure the win.

The ballgame did enter a 39-minute rain delay at the start of the seventh inning, with only two hits being recorded after play resumed.

The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves play again Thursday, July 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Southern League Pitcher of the Week Mason Montgomery for the Biscuits against Luis De Avila (5-4) for Mississippi.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil’ Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

