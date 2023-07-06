Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biscuits blank M-Braves, 6-0

The Biscuits flipped the script on the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park...
The Biscuits flipped the script on the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park by recording their seventh shutout win of the season by a score of 6-0.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (40-37) flipped the script on the Mississippi Braves (38-38) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park by recording their seventh shutout win of the season by a score of 6-0.

Montgomery jumped out to a quick first inning lead against Scott Blewett (3-4) and the Braves, starting with Ronny Simon stealing home to put the first run on the board. Mason Auer doubled in the next at-bat and brought in his 21st RBI of the season. Tristan Peters then followed with an RBI-single into right field to put the Biscuits ahead 3-0 going into the second.

Junior Caminero added another run to the lead in the second inning despite grounding out to Cade Bunnell at first base, as Gionti Turner was able reach the plate in time to make the score 4-0.

Logan Workman (1-1) shined once again on the mound for Montgomery, allowing only three hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts in five shutout innings. The righty now has a shutout streak of eight innings, which is only 3.2 innings away from tying Sean Hunley’s team-long of 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

The fifth inning would contain the last two runs of the ballgame as Logan Driscoll recorded an RBI-triple and advanced to the plate off a wild pitch from Blewett to make the score 6-0 for the Butter and Blue.

Workman earned the win while Blewett recorded the loss despite recording seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. The Braves used five pitchers that combined for 17 strikeouts, but nine hits, four RBIs, and three steals were enough for the Biscuits to secure the win.

The ballgame did enter a 39-minute rain delay at the start of the seventh inning, with only two hits being recorded after play resumed.

The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves play again Thursday, July 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Southern League Pitcher of the Week Mason Montgomery for the Biscuits against Luis De Avila (5-4) for Mississippi.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil’ Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Manhunt underway in Dallas County
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee...
Mark Ingram joins Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show
Derrick Ansley
NFL coach, Tallassee native to hold youth football camp Saturday
A camera operator at Yankee Stadium was carried out on a stretcher after he was hit in the head...
Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher
Fireworks and Demo Derby at Montgomery Motor speedway this weekend