Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

