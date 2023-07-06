Advertise
City of Montgomery hosting ‘Teen Movie Night’ starting Thursday

The City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department invites all teenagers between ages 13 and...
The City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department invites all teenagers between ages 13 and 17 years old to participate in the free 2023 Teen Movie Night Series.(City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department is holding a teen movie night series starting tonight.

Montgomery Parks & Rec is inviting all teenagers between ages 13 and 17 to participate in the free 2023 Teen Movie Night Series. Admission and refreshments are free.

This year’s lineup includes Creed III, Avatar: The Way of Water, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Missing.

Dates, times, and locations of the movies
  • Thursday, July 6: Creed III at Gateway Park, 3800 Davenport Dr, Montgomery, AL 36105
  • Thursday, July 13: Avatar: The Way of Water at Oak Park, 1010 Forest Avenue, Montgomery, AL, 36106
  • Thursday, July 20: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at Patterson Field, 1215 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
  • Thursday, July 27: Missing at Chisholm Community Center, 545 E Vandiver Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36110

Dates and locations are subject to change. For more information, contact 334-625-2300

Be sure to mark your calendars for July 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, and enjoy an evening of free entertainment and remember to bring your blankets, chairs, and enthusiasm!

