Daleville mourns the loss of Officer James (Pops) Gresham

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Daleville mourns the loss of a beloved officer this week. Officer James Gresham passed away at the age of 66 on July 3.

Chief Crawford told News4 that Gresham made the move from military to law enforcement in Daleville in December of 1993.

“He lived here, he policed here, he knew everybody here, and he loved everybody here,” said Crawford. One of Gresham’s daughters, Jamie, reflected on her dad’s passion for his career.

“He loved the communities he worked in,” said Dunn, “and he loved being a cop. He absolutely loved the people he worked with and at the end of the day he knew who had his back and it was always his family and his fellow officers.”

Gresham also worked in Level Plains and Newton leaving an impact wherever he served. “After his unfortunate passing, we started seeing a lot of people coming out on the civilian side talking about the difference that he made in their life,” Crawford said, “and they recognized him from when they were kids and now they’re adults, and how he was always around and always able to be talked to.” Officer Gresham’s legacy is alive in the communities he served and through his loving family.

Chief Crawford reminisced that Gresham was one of a kind.

For information about James Gresham’s funeral services click HERE.

