Insurance agents seeing more claims related to lightning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summertime storms are known for generating lightning. We’ve seen plenty of it in Alabama in recent days. According to Insurance Information Institute, Alabama is among the top 10 when it comes to the states with the most lightning-related insurance claims.

The storms this summer have packed a punch and lightning has been intense. Several homes have been struck by lightning across our state, causing them to catch fire.

“It can cause damage to the structure. It can cause damage to your contents. It can cause damage to your electronics,” said Alfa Insurance agent Judson Vaughan.

This summer has been a busy one for Vaughan.

“We are seeing quite a bit more claims in regards to lightning,” he said.

While homeowners insurance generally covers damage from lightning strikes, Vaughan says now is a great time to review your policy.

“Make sure that you understand that there are different deductibles that play into different roles when it comes time for a storm or water damage or lightning,” said Vaughan.

He said to update your policy if you make any additions to your home.

“If you’ve had any outbuildings or other structures, make sure we know about them. It’s hard to insure things we don’t know about, so we like to know about them,” said Vaughan.

Experts say there are some small steps that you can take to protect your home, like installing surge protectors and unplugging electronics and appliances during storms.

The average cost for a lightning-caused claim in 2022 was around $15,000, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

