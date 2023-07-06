It’s the time of year when Saharan dust travels across the Atlantic Ocean

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again! Dust all the way from the Sahara Desert in Africa is moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean.

Unlike in previous years, it hasn’t really made its presence known in the U.S. or Gulf of Mexico so far this year. That is a little unusual considering we’re already a week into July.

Typically at least one larger, well-pronounced plume of Saharan dust makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast U.S. by this time.

Saharan dust has had a difficult time traversing the Atlantic Ocean so far this summer. (WSFA 12 News)

It may seem impossible for dust to travel from Africa all the way to the United States. Believe it or not, it’s a normal yearly phenomenon. Plumes of dust continuously push westward off the coast of Africa during the months of June, July and August. It can actually happen as early as May if conditions are right.

This happens as tropical waves and their corresponding stronger winds over central Africa loft vast amounts of dust into the atmosphere. The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) then pushes across the Atlantic Ocean courtesy of the easterly winds.

Each plume of dust differs in size, thickness and concentration, but we usually see dust outbreaks push off the African coast every 3-5 days between mid-June to mid-August. The dust outbreaks typically occupy a 2 to 2.5-mile thick layer of the atmosphere beginning just over a mile off the surface, according to NOAA.

Saharan dust typically blows across the Atlantic Ocean between June and August. (WSFA 12 News)

The heavier and larger plumes of dust oftentimes make it all the way to the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, and other southern states. The exact extent of each of their impacts differs.

This year has been a bit different as a weaker area of high pressure in the central Atlantic hasn’t pushed the dust as far west as normal. There has also been an overall lack of big-time dust plumes this year.

We can use forecast models to look at potential impacts by analyzing dust particle concentrations in the atmosphere and where outbreaks of that dust will likely move out to about 10 days. It’s important to know when and where the Saharan dust will go because it has multiple impacts -- both good and not so good.

If the dust concentration is thick enough, air quality problems and breathing/health issues can arise. That is especially true for those who suffer from respiratory problems. If the dust concentration is high enough, some folks may have to avoid outdoor exposure.

Rarely is the dust concentration high enough in Alabama to cause significant issues in terms of our air quality. Poor air quality is only one effect of these annual Saharan dust invasions.

Dust from African can have a variety of impacts. (WSFA 12 News)

The dust is thought to help build beaches in the Caribbean and enrich soils and oceanic ecosystems courtesy of the minerals and nutrients it contains. Those ingredients aid in the fertilization of the Amazon Rainforest, especially the limited amounts of phosphorus. Some scientists suggest the iron in the dust may fertilize the ocean, feeding microorganisms in the water.

For us here in Alabama, the noticeable impacts of Saharan dust are particularly colorful sunrises and sunsets, a milky/hazy sky during the day and a suppression of tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic basin.

The hot, dusty SAL creates very dry conditions in the atmosphere. This is why tropical storm and hurricane development are heavily suppressed. Tropical systems need warm, moist air to form, strengthen and maintain themselves. With the hot, dry and dusty air in place, the Atlantic is typically on the quieter side in May, June and July.

Over the next 45 days it’s likely we see at least a couple of thicker and more widespread dust plumes push across the Atlantic. It’s impossible to say if and to what extent Alabama or the Gulf of Mexico will be impacted. What I can say is climatology tells us to expect more dust through mid-August than what we’ve seen so far this year.

