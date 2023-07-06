Advertise
LIVE: Rep. Sewell to announce major funding for Alabama military installations

The congresswoman will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has called a news conference for Thursday afternoon to announce major funding that her office says will support Alabama’s military installations.

Sewell is currently touring the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard and Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery and will hold her news conference at 3:30 p.m. at MAFB.

WSFA 12 News will carry Sewell’s news conference live on our website and mobile apps starting at 3:30 p.m. and expects to interview the congresswoman at the top of WSFA 12 News First at 4.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

