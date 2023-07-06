Advertise
Major funding announced for Alabama military installations in District 7

The congresswoman will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has secured more than $21 million in the 2023 federal...
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has secured more than $21 million in the 2023 federal budget package to improve military installations in Alabama’s 7th District.(Source: U.S. Rep Terri Sewell)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has secured more than $21 million in the 2023 federal budget package to improve military installations in Alabama’s 7th District.

Sewell who is making her way across the district Thursday, toured the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard and Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery where she made two announcements while flanked by large, ceremonial checks to mark the funding win.

A total of $6.8 million will be used to fund the F-35 Weapons Load Crew Training Facility, which will be located at the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base.

Another $15 million will go toward the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate at Maxwell Air Force Base, critical to assisting agencies like FEMA, which use MAFB as a regional staging hub for supplies during natural disasters.

The funding is part more than $42 million Sewell secured for community projects in her district in the new budget.

