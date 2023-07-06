Advertise
Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

