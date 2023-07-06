Manhunt underway in Dallas County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a multiple-agency manhunt is underway in Dallas County.

According to ALEA, the ALEA SBI Tactical Team, Aviation Unit, and Highway Patrol Division, along with the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Tracking Team, are all assisting the United States Marshals Service with the manhunt.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 6′2″, 200 pounds, and is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. If seen, do not approach or attempt to contact.

The search is in the area of County Road 264 within the Jones community of Dallas County, ALEA stated.

ALEA says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.