Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mark Ingram joins Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star RB Mark Ingram has found himself a new gig.

Ingram, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2010 and won the 2009 Heisman Trophy, has joined Fox Sports on their BIG NOON KICKOFF college football pregame show. BNK is the Fox version of College Gameday. He will join former college football stars Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn and former Florida and Ohio State HC Urban Meyer on the show.

Ingram, a former NFL first round draft pick in 2011, played the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He is currently a free agent.

You can watch BIG NOON KICKOFF on WBRC each Saturday morning during the college football season.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Manhunt underway in Dallas County
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

The installation is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 12.
ALDOT to install new traffic signal in Pike Road
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
Full Video: Rep. Sewell announces 'major' funding for Alabama military installations
Trump gains 35 million in personal campaign funds
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has secured more than $21 million in the 2023 federal...
Major funding announced for Alabama military installations in District 7