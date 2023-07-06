Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Humane Shelter overcrowded, lowers adoption fees

Weighing in at maybe 4lb, 5-week-old Ying is looking for a family to love! If interested in adoption please contact the MGM Humane Society at (334) 409-0622
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter says it is full and hopes reduced adoption prices will help animals find a forever home.

According to the shelter, they are full of puppies, adult dogs, and kittens.

The shelter is encouraging people to adopt by reducing adoption fees for puppies and adult dogs over 30 pounds to $50.00.

In addition, the shelter is running a special for cats/kittens until tomorrow, July 7, for only $10.

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more from the Montgomery Humane Society website or by calling 334-409-0622.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
PODCAST: Search continues for daughter missing since 2018

Latest News

Jawan Dallas
Family says there’s no justification for death of man after confrontation with Mobile police
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
1 in 5 United Methodist congregations in US left denomination over LGBTQ conflicts
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is working to get issues with the air...
State working to repair air at Montgomery County Health Department