Montgomery Humane Shelter overcrowded, lowers adoption fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter says it is full and hopes reduced adoption prices will help animals find a forever home.

According to the shelter, they are full of puppies, adult dogs, and kittens.

The shelter is encouraging people to adopt by reducing adoption fees for puppies and adult dogs over 30 pounds to $50.00.

In addition, the shelter is running a special for cats/kittens until tomorrow, July 7, for only $10.

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more from the Montgomery Humane Society website or by calling 334-409-0622.

