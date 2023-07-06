Advertise
Montgomery leaders say Fourth of July celebratory gunfire down this year

Montgomery leaders are reporting a drop in the number of celebratory gunfire cases this Fourth of July.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Wednesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting, city leaders said there was a drop in celebratory gunfire cases this Fourth of July.

City leaders said there were 38 cases this year. That’s down from 61 cases last year.

“I think that the public awareness and the proactive approach by PD had a great impact on this and certainly want to thank all those community groups for helping us,” said Mayor Steven Reed.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal year-round but can be a particular concern during the holiday. Police say the act is illegal and dangerous.

City leaders also gave an update on other crimes so far this year. They said violent crime is down 10% but nonfatal shootings are up 40%.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

