New “Prattville Kindergarten School” will keep the same name.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – The newest Autauga County School on McQueen Smith Road officially has a name.

Construction crews have been busy working on the new facility in Prattville. The building will house both pre-K and kindergarten classes and replace the old Prattville Kindergarten school built in the 1920s.

Initially dubbed the “Prattville Early Learning Center,” Autauga County School System officials created an online poll inviting the public to vote on a new name for the building. There were three choices for the name: Prattville Early Learning Center, Prattville Kindergarten School, or the chance to come up with something different.

Once all the votes were in, it was clear that the community wanted to keep the original building’s name Prattville Kindergarten School. School board members announced at the latest school board meeting. Construction will be completed on the 87,000-square-foot facility by June 2024 and it will be located right behind Daniel Pratt Elementary School.

So far, no word on what will happen to the historic PKS building on First Street, but several ideas have been floating around, including turning it into a library or allowing Autauga County schools central office personnel to use the building.  Years before it was PKS, that building used to be Autauga County High School.

